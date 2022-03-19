×
Ronda Rousey breaks silence after getting brutalized by Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey got into a wild brawl with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown!
Vivek Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 19, 2022 11:32 PM IST
WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey had some tough words for Charlotte Flair after their physical altercation on SmackDown this week.

This week's edition of the blue brand saw The Queen call out the former UFC star as she didn't want to wait until WrestleMania to eviscerate the latter again. It didn't take long for things to get physical as both women traded blows.

Ultimately, Charlotte was able to get the better of Rousey after hitting her with a kendo stick. Flair ended the night by putting the Rowdy One through an announce table.

Never resting on her laurels, Rousey took to Twitter to send a message to the SmackDown Women's Champion. Here's what The Arm Collector had to say:

"@MsCharlotteWWE the kind of pain you brag about inflicting on me isn’t even enough for me to eat for breakfast - it’s the pastry I eat with my coffee before breakfast because I don’t want drink my mocha latte on an empty stomach. #AndTheNew #WrestleMania38,"- Rousey tweeted.
. @MsCharlotteWWE the kind of pain you brag about inflicting on me isn’t even enough for me to eat for breakfast - it’s the pastry I eat with my coffee before breakfast because I don’t want drink my mocha latte on an empty stomach. #AndTheNew #WrestleMania38 https://t.co/ECV8zL55UR

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair will main event Night 1 of WrestleMania 38

The two biggest stars of the WWE women's division are slated to go head-to-head on Night 1 of the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history.

The feud between the two started at the Royal Rumble after The Baddest Woman on the planet won the 30-women over the top elimination bout to earn the right for a title match at The Showcase of Immortals.

Rousey wasted no time in going after The Queen, stating she has unfinished business with her. The last few weeks have seen the two women leave no stone unturned in an attempt to get the better of each other.

So far, Charlotte Flair has had the upper hand in this historic feud. The 13-time Women's Champion slammed Ronda Rousey on a car last week, followed by a Crossface on the former UFC Champion.

Who do you think will come out on top in this feud between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

Edited by Brandon Nell
