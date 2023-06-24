Ronda Rousey breaks silence after making history on WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey proved the WWE Universe wrong when she won the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Shayna Baszler a few weeks ago on RAW. Today, the Baddest Woman on the Planet broke her silence after she became the Undisputed Women's Tag Team Champion on the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this month, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenged The Unholy Union's Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to unify the NXT and the main roster Women's Tag Team Championships as there were two champions on the main roster instead of one.

Last night, both teams collided for the first time and gave their best to become the Undisputed Women's Tag Team Champions. In the end, Rousey and Baszler got a double tap-out victory and made history. Recently, Ronda Rousey broke silence and addressed her win.

"Just ChampChampChampChamp stuff you wouldn’t understand #TagTeamChamps," Rousey tweeted.

The women's tag team division has picked up steam over the past few weeks with Rousey and Baszler as champions. It will be interesting to see if the duo accepts the former champions' (Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez) challenge.

Ronda Rousey is the eighth woman to become a WWE Triple Crown winner

In 2018, Ronda Rousey signed with WWE and made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Later, she won the RAW Women's Champion at SummerSlam where she defeated Alexa Bliss.

Last year, she returned to the company and won the Women's Royal Rumble match, and joined Friday Night SmackDown. Eventually, she beat Charlotte Flair and won the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Earlier this year, she was once again drafted to Monday Night RAW alongside Shayna Baszler. Later, the duo won the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in a Fatal-Four-Way match.

Last night, The Baddest Woman on the Planet and the Queen of Spades unified both sets of women's tag team titles to become the Undisputed Women's Tag Team Champions.

What are your thoughts on Ronda and Shayna's win? Sound off in the comment section below.

