Ronda Rousey bursts into tears during WWE RAW 

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw Ronda Rousey become extremely emotional at one point in the show.

Rousey and Shayna Baszler were part of sit-down interviews talking about their storied past and friendship, beginning from their time in MMA. They talked about their days active in MMA, and Rousey got very emotional talking about it.

The two stars both started to get emotional, and Rousey burst into tears at one point.

Baszler was wearing her heart on her sleeves as well, talking about how Rousey had sparred with her for practice but had never returned the favor when it was her time. She also questioned how fast she got to the top of WWE. She also recalled how she was the Godmother of Ronda Rousey's baby.

"This whole thing has been set up from day one for her to be elevated to this position despite the work of everyone else, namely me, who'd come before her. It happened in MMA. It's happening here, and I'm done. I'm sick of it." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

For the first time since the beginning of the feud, both stars had a story that actually connected with the audience with a lot of positive reviews from fans after the show.

The two will be facing each other in a match at SummerSlam with MMA rules. Given there have been rumors that Ronda Rousey has asked to leave WWE, it could be her last match with the company.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.