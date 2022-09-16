Ronda Rousey says her recent match with top WWE Superstar is a 'cult classic'

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey thinks her recent match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 is a sleeper hit.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her second return to the company at Royal Rumble 2022. She won the match and began her feud with Charlotte Flair. Before their WrestleMania showdown, Rousey teamed up with Naomi to beat Flair and Sonya Deville at Elimination Chamber.

The two superstars finally collided at The Showcase of the Immortals with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. Unfortunately, Rousey lost controversially and the match divided the fans. Speaking on her Vlog, she thinks her match with Flair is a cult classic:

"The first time I watched the match it was on my phone with the sound off when I was trying to put Po to sleep. She was feeding. I was like, 'Hmm.' Then I watched it again later and was like, 'Oh.' I think it's going to be like one of those cult classic matches. It's going to be like The Labyrinth of matches. When it first came out, everyone was like, 'What the hell? Why does David Bowie have a giant codpiece and talking to our children?' Later, you realize something awesome about it every time, and it kind of makes it one of your favorite movies ever." [H/T - Fightful]

A month later, she faced The Queen in an "I Quit" match and became the SmackDown Women's Champion. Since then, Flair has been absent from weekly programming.

Ronda Rousey faced Charlotte Flair for the second time at WrestleMania

In 2018, Ronda Rousey made her shocking debut in WWE. She made her WrestleMania debut when she teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

Rousey was the hottest prospect to crossover. A dream match between The Queen of WWE Charlotte Flair and The Baddest Woman on the Planet was set for WrestleMania 35.

IGN @IGN

go.ign.com/0Zneree "The Man" Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair will make history tonight at WrestleMania 35. Who are you rooting for? Check out all the 'Mania match results here: "The Man" Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair will make history tonight at WrestleMania 35. Who are you rooting for? Check out all the 'Mania match results here:go.ign.com/0Zneree https://t.co/I81QWOak45

However, Becky Lynch became one of the biggest stars in the company when she reinvented herself as The Man. The original plans were scrapped as Lynch became one of the biggest stars in the company.

Ronda Rousey faced Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 35. It marked Rousey and Flair's first WrestleMania encounter. Earlier this year, they faced each other at WrestleMania 38.

Do you want to see Flair vs Rousey III at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comment section.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far