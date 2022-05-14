×
Ronda Rousey defeats former NXT star to retain SmackDown Women's Championship

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey
Modified May 14, 2022 07:14 AM IST
News

Ronda Rousey defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez on the latest episode of the blue brand.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet captured the title at WrestleMania Backlash by defeating Charlotte Flair. The two stars collided in a brutal 'I Quit' match at the event. Rousey forced The Queen to utter the dreaded words after locking her up in an armbar using a steel chair.

It was announced after the bout that Flair injured her arm and will be out of action for some time. On the latest episode of SmackDown, the UFC Hall of Famer issued an open challenge to the women's locker room, which Raquel Rodriguez answered.

What a performance from @RaquelWWE! 👏#SmackDown @RondaRousey https://t.co/kwuyukAvJQ

Rodriguez made her main roster debut several weeks ago after competing on NXT 2.0 for a few years. The former NXT Women's Champion looked strong in the entire match, but Ronda Rousey defeated her via pinfall to retain the title.

The duo then shook hands after the match. It wouldn't be surprising if they end up facing each other again in the near future.

All eyes on @RondaRousey's #SmackDown Women's Title!@ShotziWWE @WWE_Aliyah https://t.co/KsENmGl98N
Backstage, it was revealed that Shotzi and Aliyah wanted to accept the open challenge. It's possible that they, too, could get a title opportunity against Rousey in the near future.

Edited by Debottam Saha

