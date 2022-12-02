During her second run with the company, Ronda Rousey made several new enemies as she turned her back on the WWE Universe. She recently asked former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya to explain her actions.

Earlier this year, Rousey made a surprise return to the company when she entered the Women's Royal Rumble as the 28th entrant. After making her return after over three years, Natalya, who was her best friend at the time, immediately attacked her and tried to eliminate her.

Later, the Queen of Harts feuded with the Baddest Woman on the Planet for the title. Speaking on her YouTube channel, Rousey demanded an explanation from Natalya, who attacked her during her return to the company and never apologized to the Baddest Woman on the Planet:

"Nattie used to be my friend. Well, I don't know if she ever really was my friend because I came back and she tried to throw me out of the Royal Rumble [match] twice. It's not like we were the last two people in there, you know know what I mean. This is like I don't see you for years and this is what I get? Throwing me out of the Rumble? I don't know where that came from but I still have not gotten an explanation for it." (From 0:33 to 0:56)

However, Rousey and Baszler got their revenge on Natalya on SmackDown. Unfortunately, the Queen of Harts got injured during the match and she will be out of action for several months.

Ronda Rousey recalls the first time Alexa Bliss cashed in her Money in the Bank contract

In 2018, Ronda Rousey was a rookie in the industry as she only had one match under her belt. She soon got the opportunity to face Nia Jax for the RAW Women's Championships at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

During her match, Alexa Bliss cashed in her contract and won the title. Speaking on her YouTube channel, Rousey recalled how it felt for the first time when Bliss cashed in her contract and hit the Baddest Woman on the Planet with the briefcase:

"Yeah, the second somebody gets that briefcase, I know from last time that the big back target is pretty enticing to whack with a suitcase. So I'll try my best to keep my eye out." (From 1:12 to 1:29)

Fortunately, Rousey got her revenge when she faced Bliss in a singles match for the RAW Women's Championship and won the title.

