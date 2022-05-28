×
Ronda Rousey to face former NXT Champion in a Championship Contenders Match tonight on SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is the current SmackDown Women&#039;s Champion
Modified May 28, 2022 04:28 AM IST
WWE Superstar Raquel Gonzalez is all set to face Ronda Rousey in a championship contender's match on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

After defeating Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash, Rousey issued an open challenge for the title. The former NXT Champion answered her call and a match was set up between the two stars on the 14th May episode of the blue brand. Despite delivering a noteworthy performance against The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Gonzalez lost the match via pinfall. Ronda and Raquel went on to shake hands after the match.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Gonzalez gets a second shot at Rousey. Having come close the last time, she will hope to get her revenge this week.

Ronda Rousey was originally booked to face Sasha Banks

According to reports, the current SmackDown Women's Champion was booked for a storyline against Sasha Banks in the build-up to Hell in a Cell.

Due to Banks walking out of WWE RAW after having raised issues with the promotions creative, the company was forced to look for a replacement for Rousey. Dave Meltzer explained on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the rematch against Raquel was never the initial plan.

"That was never the plan [for Ronda to have a rematch against Raquel Gonzalez]. The plan was Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks. So, now they have to make a new plan. You’ve got Raquel Gonzalez, you’ve got Natalya, you’ve got Shayna." Meltzer added: "You could do Becky Lynch, but they’re not going to do Ronda Rousey – Becky Lynch. You know, Bianca Belair and Asuka are together, it’s not going to be that. So yeah, you could send Carmella or whatever. You could send Rhea Ripley," said Meltzer. [H/T Ringside News]

With Rousey's opponent for the upcoming premium live event not yet announced, it will be interesting to see if Raquel earns her shot at the Championship with a victory tonight.

हिन्दी