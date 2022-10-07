Ronda Rousey says she will have the "best match ever" with former UFC fighter in WWE

Ronda Rousey thinks she will have the "best match ever" if she comes face-to-face with a former UFC fighter in WWE.

Ronda Rousey successfully transitioned from being a UFC fighter to a WWE Superstar when she signed with the company and appeared at Royal Rumble 2018. After joining the company, she quickly rose to the top and won the RAW Women's Championship.

Earlier this year, she won the Women's Royal Rumble match and captured the SmackDown Women's Championship. While streaming on her YouTube channel, a fan asked Rousey about a potential Shayna Baszler turn at Extreme Rules. Here's what she said would happen if Baszler turned on her:

"Well, then I guess we'll just have to do like the best match ever, that's all." (59:50 to 59:55)

Earlier this year, the two had a small showdown at the Royal Rumble when Rousey showed up at number 28 and Baszler came out at number 30.

Ronda Rousey wants to reunite with UFC Four Horsewomen in WWE

In 2017, Shayna Baszler signed with WWE and began working for the Black and Gold brand. The following year, Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir joined the company. While Rousey went to RAW, Duke and Shafir stayed with Baszler.

In 2021, Duke and Shafir were released from the company. Earlier this year, Baszler and Rousey ended up together on the blue brand. Speaking on her YouTube channel, Rousey wants to see the UFC Four Horsewomen reunited in WWE and working together once again:

"Yeah, I would. You know what would be even better? If we were all in WWE, and they would let us work together. That’d be great." (1:00:03 to 1:00:08)

The Baddest Woman on the Planet also mentioned how she would like to team up with Shayna Baszler in the near future. It will be interesting to see if Baszler remains by Rousey's side or turns on her while she challenges Liv Morgan for the title at the premium live event.

