Ronda Rousey finally opens up on major criticism: "I gave them everything"

Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently opened up on major criticism she received from the MMA media and UFC fans. Before joining World Wrestling Entertainment, Rousey had made a huge name for herself in UFC, where she won several titles and was also inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

However, The Baddest Woman on the Planet has faced major criticism from fans and critics throughout her MMA and WWE careers. While in WWE, some fans felt she took the crowd reactions a bit too personally.

During a recent interview with High Performance, Ronda Rousey finally opened up on major criticism she received from the MMA media and fans. She talked about how the media has portrayed her in a negative way.

Rousey also mentioned that she did not go back to a UFC fight since leaving the company because she felt she would get booed by the fans in the arena.

"I don't know, ask the MMA media that. They are the ones saying it. That I was a fraud and I was hype and I was exposed and I was never anything and just lucky and all of these things. And that I wasn't gracious or a good loser, or you know every other thing... I feel like I'm really vilified by MMA media at this point and I'm not really welcomed back, which is why I haven't gone to a UFC fight since, 'cause I'm pretty sure if I walked into the arena, I'd be booed. Yeah! That's how it feels," she said. [54:10 - 55:08]

Ronda Rousey was asked why she was bothered by the criticism. She mentioned that she wished it did not bother her but it did because she gave UFC her everything.

"Why? I guess I wish it didn't but I gave them everything I had and that wasn't enough. But that's why a lot of people don't give everything that they have because they don't want to face it if it wasn't enough but I realised it was enough for me but not for people on the outside. But it was really wasn't for them," she added. [55:26 - 55:53]

Ronda Rousey said she won't wrestle for WWE again

During an interview on the Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast, Ronda Rousey said that during her WWE tenure, she hid the fact that she suffered multiple concussions.

Rousey also added that she does not plan to wrestle for the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

"I had a lifetime of experience hiding the fact that I was concussed all the time, so now I can finally talk about it because I don't think I'm gonna be wrestling for the WWE ever again," Rousey stated.

Many fans want to see a match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. It will be interesting to see if Rousey ever changes her decision to return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

