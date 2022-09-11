"Hooters Barbie" – Former Champion throws major shade at Liv Morgan in post-SmackDown promo

WWE star Ronda Rousey had some harsh words for Liv Morgan after becoming the new number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Rowdy One was out to prove a point after her suspension was lifted. On the latest episode of SmackDown, she took down Natalya, Lacey Evans, Xia Li, and Sonya Deville in a Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match to secure a shot at the Women's Championship at Extreme Rules premium live event.

Speaking with Megan Morant on the recent edition of SmackDown Lowdown, Rousey honored the late great Gene LeBell. She mentioned that the legendary grappler would have liked her to destroy Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match.

The Baddest Women on the Planet fired shots at the champ, daring her to accept her challenge for the violent matchup.

"Well, Uncle Gene would have told me to mutilate, assassinate and annihilate every woman in my way. And in that mindset, I think he would really like me to have an actual Extreme Rules match at Extreme Rules, because since I got screwed over last time with Liv, maybe the last one and a half times kind of, I would really like to beat her more than what is allowed within the constraints of the rules here. So this is me vying for an Extreme Rules match. Let's see if Hooters Barbie there wants to turn it down or not." [From 1:19 to 1:55]

You can watch the full interview here:

Liv Morgan is current 2-0 over Ronda Rousey

The SmackDown Women's Champion holds the unique record of being the only woman to have pinned Ronda Rousey twice in WWE. Other women that have pinned Ronda include Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Liv Morgan first pinned the Baddest Woman on the Planet at Money in the Bank when she cashed in the contract. Rousey took a lot of damage against Natalya, and Morgan capitalized on the opportunity to win the gold for the first time in her career.

The two women once again confronted each other at SummerSlam and Liv Morgan once again managed to walk away with the win after a controversial finish where camera replays showed that she had tapped out before the ref made the three count. Their upcoming encounter will mark the third collision in their storied rivalry.

Who do you think will prevail at Extreme Rules? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

