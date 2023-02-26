Ronda Rousey fires shots at the women's division following WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey has conquered the women's division for the majority of her time in the company. However, the Baddest Woman on the Planet has shifted her focus from singles to the tag team division. She recently fired shots at the entire women's tag team division and even mentioned Damage CTRL.

Last year, Ronda Rousey returned to the company after a long hiatus and joined the blue brand. After winning the title on two occasions, she turned heel and formed an alliance with Shayna Baszler. However, she went on another hiatus when she lost her title to Charlotte Flair.

Upon her return, she and Baszler began teaming up to dominate the women's tag team division in the company. Today, she fired shots at Natalya and the women's tag team division. She even drew a comparison between The Usos and Damage CTRL:

"Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months. What the hell is going on here?"

It will be interesting to see if this is the start of the feud between the Baddest Woman on the Planet alongside Shayna Baszler against Damage CTRL.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler could go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey returned to WWE SmackDown and continued her alliance with Shayna Baszler. The two superstars reunited and took out Shotzi Blackheart and Natalya ahead of the Elimination Chamber event.

Last night, the two once again came face-to-face with Natalya and continued their mission in the women's tag team division. According to a report from WON, the duo are scheduled to face Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

There were plans for Rousey and Baszler to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is heading for WWE RAW and it could be the start of her rivalry with Damage CTRL.

Do you want to see Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comment section below.

