Ronda Rousey given "fair" stipulation to her tag team match at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar and MMA legend Ronda Rousey has been handed a "fair" stipulation from WWE management into her tag team match this Saturday at Elimination Chamber.

At the premium live event, Rousey will team up with Naomi to take on Sonya Deville and her WrestleMania opponent, SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair.

Deville seemed to abuse her position as a WWE official to enforce a stipulation into the match that would give her and Charlotte a distinct advantage. This added further fuel to the fire this past Friday night on SmackDown. While Deville called it a 'fair' deal, being the heel that she is, one cannot rule out the possibility that she was just being sarcastic.

Some may argue that Deville being restricted to the use of one arm makes the tag team contest fair.

However, due to the back-handed tactics that Deville and Charlotte are so well known for using, the evil duo may have more tricks up their sleeves for Rousey and Naomi when they meet at Elimination Chamber.

Sonya Deville and Ronda Rousey have a heated history

Even though both Rousey and Deville have only started their rivalry in WWE within recent weeks, they have crossed hairs via social media for quite a while.

In 2019, Deville commented on Rousey's knockout losses during her MMA career. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion took offense to Deville, stating how the WWE official barely had an MMA career.

In response to Rousey, Deville tweeted about the "salty" nature of Rowdy.

Daddy Deville @SonyaDevilleWWE 🤩 t.co/TaEo9oW9yb Haha awhhh that’s cute you’re a little salty from some factual comments I made. Well you know where I work and I would love to reenact the look on your face when you got KOed Haha awhhh that’s cute you’re a little salty from some factual comments I made. Well you know where I work and I would love to reenact the look on your face when you got KOed 😬🤩 t.co/TaEo9oW9yb

With such exchanges having already taken place between the two superstars, their confrontation on SmackDown in recent weeks certainly carries a lot more emotional weight.

Ronda Rousey's actions on SmackDown have now led to the tag team contest that will take place this Saturday at Elimination Chamber.

Which team do you see coming out on top this weekend? Ronda and Naomi or Charlotte and Sonya Deville? Let us know in our poll below.

