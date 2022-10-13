Ronda Rousey shoots down rumors that former Women’s Champion will align with Bray Wyatt

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has shot down rumors of a former WWE Women's Champion joining a potential new faction with Bray Wyatt.

Last week, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to win her second SmackDown Women's Championship. After Morgan's loss, fans believed that she might be joining Bray Wyatt if he creates a new stable similar to The Wyatt Family.

However, the Baddest Woman on the Planet debunked those rumors, stating that she thinks another former champion is more likely to join Bray Wyatt's possible faction.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey thinks Alexa Bliss might be the one reuniting with Wyatt over Liv Morgan:

"I don’t know about that, I think it’s more likely that the Wyatts have Alexa involved." (19:55 - 19:59)

It will be interesting to see if Wyatt creates a new stable in WWE or if he goes on to win major gold in the company.

Liv Morgan teased a dark character after her match with Ronda Rousey

Earlier this year, Liv Morgan got her big break as she began feuding with Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. After failing to beat Lynch, Morgan teamed up with Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately, Ripley turned on her before joining The Judgment Day.

In July, Morgan won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed it in on the same night. She pinned The Baddest Woman on the Planet to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. However, some fans turned on her after a controversial finish at SummerSlam 2022.

Last week, she faced Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship for the third time. The two put on an amazing contest in an Extreme Rules match, but Morgan couldn't withstand Rousey's wrath. In the closing moments, Morgan passed out and Rousey won the championship for the second time.

After the match, Liv Morgan teased a major change in her character, indicating that she might be joining the dark side sooner rather than later.

Who do you think will join Bray Wyatt's new stable? Sound off in the comments section.

