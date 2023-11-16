Ronda Rousey once fought for real-life Bloodline member to be part of major WWE match; they've never faced each other

Former WWE Superstar Naomi (aka Trinity) recently commented on Ronda Rousey possibly joining IMPACT Wrestling (TNA) in the near future.

The Glow last competed in WWE alongside her former tag team partner, Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone), at a house show on May 15, 2022. At WrestleMania 38 Night Two, the duo defeated Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, Natalya & Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega & Carmella to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

On the May 16, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW, Banks and Trinity quit the company after alleged issues with the creative department. Following their exit, The Boss signed with NJPW, and the real-life Bloodline member joined IMPACT Wrestling.

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez, the current IMPACT Knockouts World Champion shared her thoughts on Rousey potentially debuting in the Nashville-based company. Trinity praised The Baddest Woman on the Planet, highlighting how she always inspired her.

"Hell yeah! I have teamed up with Ronda before. I have teamed up with Ronda before, and I think she is amazing. I mean, it's Ronda Rousey, that's Ronda. Ronda is a GOAT for life, and it's super amazing and inspiring as well to see her continue to wrestle. So, hell yeah. Anywhere Ronda shows up, it's a bonus. It's a plus."

The 35-year-old further mentioned Rousey vouched for her to be a part of a significant match in WWE. Trinity added that she was excited to share the ring with the UFC Hall of Famer at some point.

"I have never got to go [up] against Ronda. Happy [that] I got to work with her [in] her second run. That was pretty awesome. Teaming up with her (...) which is something she fought for me to be there with her, and I'll never forget that. So, man, it's all love when it comes to Ronda." (17:37- 18:27)

Check out Trinity Fatu's interview below:

Shayna Baszler spoke about Ronda Rousey's career in WWE

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler recently spoke about Ronda Rousey's career in the company.

In an interview with WrestleZone, Baszler mentioned that the crowd did not appreciate Rousey's work. She also recalled the contributions of The Baddest Woman on the Planet in WWE and UFC.

“I think Ronda Rousey is, I think she’s under-appreciated. I think people like to hate her for whatever reason, and it’s been that way in MMA — it’s because she doesn’t mince her words. People like to, because they don’t like her personally, they like to try to erase what she’s done for women’s sports, women’s combat sports, the UFC & WWE."

Shayna Baszler further detailed that Rousey is underappreciated in the industry because of her polarizing personality.

"They like to minimize that just because they don’t like her personally, and I think that’s a shame. I might not be on the best terms [with her], but I will never deny that she did a lot for women’s combat sports. I think she’s underappreciated in some sense.”

It would be interesting to see if Ronda Rousey will return to WWE or join a different promotion in the future.

