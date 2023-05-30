Ronda Rousey heavily criticizes the women's division after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler finally won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after weeks of absence from weekly television. However, the Baddest Woman on the Planet made some comments regarding the company's women's division.

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won a massive match at WrestleMania 39 and earned their chance to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, both stars were dealing with injuries and went on a hiatus to recover.

Last night, the duo won a Fatal-4-Way and became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Speaking to New York Post after winning the titles, Rousey had some criticisms over the company's women's division. Check it out:

“Well, the lack of competition is really the problem... I mean, we want to be the most active champions out there. I want to be able to defend this title every week and even twice a week on both ‘SmackDown’ and ‘Raw’... But with how dismally shallow the women’s division is right now, there’s not enough women around here to keep us busy for a month. And so that’s the biggest challenge that we have is to get this company to actually care and invest into this tag division.” (H/T NYP)

It will be interesting to see how the two stars are planning to improve the women's division.

Ronda Rousey also spoke about the current state of WWE's Women's Tag Team division

Ronda Rousey has been pushing to work in the tag team division since losing her SmackDown Women's Championship to a returning Charlotte Flair at the end of last year.

Earlier this year, she got the opportunity to work in the division with Shayna Baszler, and the two eventually became champions. Speaking to New York Post, Ronda Rousey spoke about the current state of the women's tag team division. Check it out:

“It was like the entire women’s division just got stripped clean, (Ronda referred to the time between the division was created and her second run with the company.) And now we’re the women that are the women that are left trying to piece together, you know, stories and a division, a tag division with around 10 women or even less on each roster. I mean, we’re trying the best that we can to make chicken s–t into chicken salad, and we made some amazing chicken salad (Monday night).” (H/T NYP)

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been pretty vocal about her opinions regarding the women's division in the past.

What are your thoughts on the current champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes