Ronda Rousey issues a warning to 28-year-old WWE Superstar

Ronda Rousey recently issued a warning to Liv Morgan as she was seen sparing with Shayna Baszler.

Ronda Rousey made her return and dominated the women's division as she won the Royal Rumble match. However, she was unable to defeat Charlotte Flair at The Grandest Stage of Them All. She later defeated Flair in an "I Quit" match to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Lately, she has been surrounded by controversies. She lost her rematch against Morgan in a controversial fashion. After SummerSlam, she was suspended for raising her hands against authorities. On her YouTube channel, she uploaded a video with Shayna Baszler and had a message for the champion:

"And to Liv - I dare you to try this and not get your ass countered."

Fans were excited to see Rousey back in action but she is currently suspended. It will be interesting to see if she takes the title from Morgan in the near future.

Ronda Rousey is expected to miss WWE Clash at The Castle

In July, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. Rousey got her rematch against Morgan at the biggest party of the summer. However, the champion got the win in a controversial fashion.

Out of frustration, she attacked several WWE officials which caused her to get suspended. Over the past few weeks, she has been trying to revoke her suspension but was unsuccessful in doing so. During that time, Shayna Baszler became the number one contender for the title.

Based on recent reports and the latest SmackDown tapings, it seems like Rousey is most likely to miss WWE Clash at The Castle. On the recent episode of SmackDown, The Baddest Woman on the Planet got her suspension revoked and put Adam Pierce in an armbar for calling her a 'B***h.'

However, there are no tentative plans for Rousey to be involved at the upcoming premium live event. It will be interesting to see when Rousey gets her rematch with Morgan or Baszler for the title.

