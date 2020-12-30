Ronda Rousey joins gaming livestream with WWE Superstars

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey recently joined Twitch streamers FaZe Adapt, NickEh30, and several WWE stars on its new gaming live stream titled "Superstar Gaming Series".

The stars battled each other in the popular Among Us video game and WWE 2K Battlegrounds. Ronda Rousey has been off TV for nearly two years, so many fans got to see her again after a long time.

The live stream premiered on WWE's social platforms, including YouTube and Twitter. Among the participants were The Miz, Adam Cole, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, and Xavier Woods.

While playing Among Us, the unfortunate ones were ejected from the game as they tried to find the imposter, which was revealed to be FaZe Adapt.

Liv Morgan defeated hip-hop star Wale on WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and in the main event, Ronda Rousey, The Miz, FaZe Adapt, and NickEh30 brawled in a Fatal Four-Way Match on the same game, which was won by the current Mr. Money in the Bank, The Miz.

Although she didn't win, Rousey was actually quite impressive. Many fans might be unaware that The Baddest Woman On The Planet has experience in gaming. Ronda has played various games online in the name of charity during her hiatus from WWE, and she even lent her voice to Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 11.

Ronda Rousey in WWE

Rousey is a former Raw Women's Champion.

Due to her mainstream popularity, Ronda Rousey was already an established star upon arriving in WWE. Her debut match at WrestleMania 34 exceed expectations, and many fans and critics praised her for her performance.

She captured her first title in WWE by defeating Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam to attain the RAW Women's Championship, a title she held until WrestleMania 35.

At the Showcase of the Immortals, Rousey lost her title to Becky Lynch in the show's main event, and hasn't made a televised appearance since.

Her feud with The Man was very exciting, and to this day, many fans still want to see both of them clash in a singles match at the Show of Shows.