WWE Superstar believes Ronda Rousey has changed as a performer since her debut

WWE Superstar Natalya has shared her thoughts on how the current iteration of Ronda Rousey's character differs from when she first arrived in the company in 2018.

After a three-year hiatus, Ronda made her triumphant return to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble, with the former RAW Women's Champion winning the marquee match on the same night. During her absence, Rousey and her husband Travis Browne welcomed their daughter Põ into the world.

The Queen of Harts has been very close with Ronda ever since the latter arrived in WWE. Natalya recently stated on the Wilde On Podcast that Rousey's ruthless nature as a performer may have faded slightly since becoming a parent.

"I think now, even as a mom, you’re seeing a different layer to her. You have a more of a maternal kind of softer side that you never really tapped into before. I think Ronda is kinda seeing that. Her focus is a little bit different now. She loves what she’s doing in WWE, but she’s like, ‘I’m a mom’. Things are a little different. Same with Becky [Lynch]. Becky doesn’t have that, neither Ronda nor Becky come off to me as being, like, ruthless killers. They come off to me as being a little bit more cerebral and strategic." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Ronda Rousey is set for a rematch with Charlotte Flair

After her match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania ended in controversial fashion, Rousey now has a chance to right that wrong.

In what is set to be a barbaric night, Flair and Ronda Rousey will do battle at WrestleMania Backlash in an "I Quit" match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

With no pinfalls or submissions, Charlotte Flair will have to take Ronda Rousey to the limit and force her to quit. It will be interesting to see if the Rowdy One can capture the SmackDown Women's Championship on May 08.

