Ronda Rousey makes major announcement regarding her WrestleMania match with Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey has confirmed that her SmackDown Women's Championship match against Charlotte Flair will headline WrestleMania 38 Night One.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet earned the right to face The Queen for the title after winning the 30-woman Royal Rumble match in January. This will be the second time the two stars collide one-on-one at a premium live event.

During her recent appearance on Ellen with Ellen DeGeneres, Ronda Rousey opened up about her in-ring return to WWE, stating that she planned to return to Rumble after giving birth.

"As soon as I knew my due date, I was like, 'You know what, I bet I could come back and win the Royal Rumble and go to WrestleMania within that timeframe.' I set that goal and it seemed insane at first, especially right after giving birth because I just got hit by like a semi-truck carrying razor blades straight in the crotch. I was like, 'I don't know how this is going to work.' I tried really hard and for there. I started my diet two weeks after. Six weeks, they're like, 'don't do anything else, you could hurt herself.' I waited until six weeks to start working out," said Rousey.

She spoke about her upcoming bout with Charlotte Flair, stating that they will make history again.

"I'm going to be in the main event for the second time. I was part of the first main event with women, this is the third. It's becoming almost something that doesn't even need to be mentioned anymore, which is the goal," Ronda added. (H/T Fightful)

Ronda Rousey could win her second RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38

Ronda collided with Flair and Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35 for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. The bout was won by Big Time Becks, giving Rousey her first pinfall loss in WWE.

Rousey took a few years off following the defeat and could redeem herself this year. She and Charlotte will become the first women to headline The Grandest Stage of Them All twice.

There's also a high chance that Ronda Rousey will recapture the title at the event. While Rousey has made the announcement, nothing has been officially announced by WWE yet.

Edited by Angana Roy

