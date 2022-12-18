Ronda Rousey mocks injured WWE Superstar after SmackDown

Ronda Rousey has been dominating the women's division on SmackDown for months alongside Shayna Baszler. She recently continued to mock her rival Raquel Rodriguez and had a message for her.

Earlier this year, Rousey ended her feud with Liv Morgan after regaining the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. In recent weeks, she has formed an alliance with her MMA friend Shayna Baszler to send a message to the women's division on the blue brand.

For weeks, Rousey and Baszler have been attacking several superstars, including Natalya, Shotzi, and Raque Rodriguez. Last night, the duo attacked Rodriguez during an interview. Today, the Baddest Woman on the Planet sent a message to the injured star and continued to mock her. Check it out:

"Glad we could help with the rehab @raquelwwe #Hypermobile"

It will be interesting to see if Raquel gets her revenge on Rousey and Baszler as she wants vindication for her fallen friend Shotzi Blackheart.

Ronda Rousey could face Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey turned her back on the fans when she defeated Liv Morgan to win the SmackDown Women's Championship and formed an alliance with Shayna Baszler on the blue brand.

Lately, she has been facing new faces on the roster including Shotzi Blackheart, Emma, and Raquel Rodriguez. After frequently attacking Shotzi and Rodriguez, the Baddest Woman on the Planet put both superstars on the shelf.

Last night, it was announced that a number one contender's match will take place to determine a new challenger for Ronda Rousey. The upcoming Gauntlet match will feature stars like Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Check it out:

It will be interesting to see if Rodriguez can win the match and become the new number-one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. If she wins, should challenge the Baddest Woman on the Planet in the coming year and most likely at the Royal Rumble.

Do you want to see a third match between Big Mami Cool and the Baddest Woman on the Planet? Sound off in the comment section.

