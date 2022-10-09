Ronda Rousey mocks WWE Universe following surprise victory at Extreme Rules 

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey mocked the WWE Universe following her surprise victory at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

At Extreme Rules, The Rowdy One was successful in defeating her arch-rival Liv Morgan in a singles match, thus becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion in the process.

Following her historic win, Rousey took to social media to mock the fans who booed her and wrote:

"Go home and cry about it, neckbeards #AndTheNew #TheyLive #Submit"

Rousey lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Morgan at the Money in the Bank premium live event this year in July, after the latter cashed in on her MITB briefcase.

Liv Morgan had warned Ronda Rousey ahead of their match at Extreme Rules

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan had earlier warned her opponent Ronda Rousey prior to their match at Extreme Rules.

Speaking in an interview with La Previa de WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan mentioned that she faced The Baddest Woman on the Planet back in 2018, when she was a part of Riott Squad.

Liv further added that she has changed as a competitor since then, and is now a better version of herself. She also noted that she is the only one who has beaten Rousey twice.

Morgan said:

"I've had plenty of matches with her while I was in the Riott Squad where she beat me rather quickly. In maybe four minutes and under. So I can understand why she maybe underestimates me and doesn't think that I'm extreme. But the Liv Morgan today is not the Liv Morgan that she knew in 2018. I'm a completely different person. I'm a completely different competitor. I am your SmackDown Women's Champion. I'm the only person on the entire planet that has beaten her twice."

