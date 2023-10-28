Ronda Rousey officially done with WWE; next move revealed

Ronda Rousey's time with WWE has ended as she is no longer with the promotion after her recent appearance at an independent show in Los Angeles. Today, the future plans for Baddest Woman on the Planet in the world of professional wrestling were revealed.

Earlier this year, it was rumored that Ronda Rousey would hand up the wrestling boots and leave the promotion by the end of the summer. She wrestled her last match for the promotion at SummerSlam and seemingly retired from in-ring competition as fans heard nothing from the Baddest Woman on the Planet for months.

Recently, Rousey stepped foot inside the ring at an independent show, where she took on Taya Valkyrie and Brain Kendrick and cleared the air about retirement. Today, it became official that she's no longer with WWE, as it announced that she's set to debut for Wrestling Revolver in November 2023.

"🚨BREAKING🚨 #RevolverUNREAL 11.16.23 - 8pmPT Homenetmen Glendale Ararat Los Angeles, CA LIVE on @FiteTV The DEBUT of RONDA ROUSEY! Tickets go on sale THIS MONDAY, Oct 30th at 8pmET//5pmPT: http://RevolverTickets.com"

This would be her second match on the independent promotion after she teamed up with Marina Shafir in Los Angeles.

Ronda Rousey is a former four-time champion in WWE

In 2018, Ronda Rousey shocked the world when she appeared at Royal Rumble and joined the promotion. She went on to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon alongside Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34, which was her debut match for WWE.

Later, she captured the RAW Women's Championship from Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2018 and became one of the longest-reigning champions of the brand before dropping the title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

After headlining WrestleMania, Rousey went on a hiatus for nearly three years before reappearing at Royal Rumble 2022 and winning the gimmick match. She faced Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 in a losing effort.

The WWE Universe was disappointed with her second run with the promotion. However, she still captured the SmackDown Women's Championship twice before dropping the title to The Queen in late 2022.

After dropping the title to Flair, Rousey went on a hiatus. She returned in February 2023 and worked in the tag team division. The former UFC star captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Shayna Baszler before the two feuded over the summer, which was Ronda's last feud and match for the promotion.

What are your thoughts on Ronda Rousey's departure from the promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

