The Shield vs. Roman Reigns' Bloodline: Ronda Rousey picks her favorite WWE faction

Ronda Rousey recently discussed WWE factions and named her favorite between The Shield and The Bloodline.

Rousey made waves in the wrestling industry when she signed with WWE and appeared after the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018. Since then, she's been a dominant force in the women's division and won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

Lately, she's had her hands full as she embarked on a journey to recapture the SmackDown Women's Championship from Liv Morgan. Speaking on her YouTube channel, Rousey was asked to pick between The Shield and The Bloodline as her favorite faction. Here's what she picked and how she explained her choice:

"The Shield. I love The Bloodline but like, I kinda first started getting into watching WWE and The Shield was on their way out. So they have a special place in my heart." (1:29:40 to 1:29:40)

Roman Reigns was the only member who was part of both factions. Currently, Reigns and Ronda Rousey are on the blue brand.

The Bloodline and Ronda Rousey are set to appear on the season premiere of SmackDown

Ever since Roman Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he has received a lighter working schedule. The Tribal Chief is not present for every episode of SmackDown and makes a handful of appearances at major premium live events.

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE and won the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. She finally won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash, but lost it two months later to Liv Morgan, who cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and defeated The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Recently, she has been feuding with Morgan and became the number one contender for her title. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. He is currently feuding with Logan Paul, with the two set to clash at WWE Crown Jewel.

Rousey and The Bloodline will be appearing on the go-home show before Extreme Rules. Roman Reigns will be at the season premiere of SmackDown along with his stable and will confront his next challenger before their showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Who do you think will dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Sound off in the comments section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Ronda Rousey's YouTube channel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes