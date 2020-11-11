Ronda Rousey posts a rare tweet to promote Sasha Banks' big new initiative 

Ronda Rousey isn't the voracious Twitter user like the other WWE Superstars, as the former RAW Women's Champion only posts a handful of tweets every month ever since taking a break from the spotlight.

Her latest tweet is quite an unexpected one as Ronda Rousey promoted Sasha Banks' campaign with Footlocker. The SmackDown Women's Champion has teamed up with Footlocker to donate $25,000 to Soles4Souls, which would help provide 19,000 pairs of shoes to people who need them.

Ronda Rousey got behind the cause and hyped Sasha Banks' initiative with the following tweet:

@SashaBanksWWE is teaming up with @footlocker to donate $250,000 to @Soles4Souls facilitating a donation of more the 19,000 pairs for shoes for those in need! Check them out and support #thisiscollaboraid

Sasha Banks reacted by retweeting Ronda Rousey.

Where is Ronda Rousey?

Ronda Rousey is busy enjoying her hiatus from professional wrestling, but the former UFC Champion isn't sitting idle. Ronda Rousey creates different types of content for her Youtube channel, and new videos are frequently uploaded for the fans.

However, Ronda Rousey has been spotted training inside a ring on multiple occasions over the past few weeks. The development has naturally given rise to speculation about her in-ring return.

Ronda Rousey is still under contract with the WWE, and as revealed by Dave Meltzer, the belief was that she would be back in time to perform at the WrestleMania 37 PPV in Los Angeles.

Ronda Rousey has not been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36, and the storyline for her return was always expected to be with Becky Lynch. With Becky Lynch's return status hanging in the balance due to her pregnancy, WWE could be forced to entertain other WrestleMania options for Ronda Rousey.

Could Sasha Banks be a potential opponent? WWE has several Superstars to choose from for Ronda Rousey, and a decision would only be made when WWE edges closer to the biggest PPV of the year.

Ronda Rousey's comeback also depends on if WWE can have WrestleMania with a large number of fans. Everything is up in the air at the moment due to the COVID-19 situation, but one thing hasn't changed, and that is Ronda Rousey's impending return to the ring. It will happen!