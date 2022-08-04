Ronda Rousey claims polarizing ex-WWE Superstar has one of the "greatest minds" in wrestling history

Top WWE star Ronda Rousey recently spoke very highly about controversial wrestler Brian Kendrick.

Kendrick has been working in the wrestling business for over a period of 20 years, during which time he has helped train many stars at the start of their careers, including Rousey. The 43-year-old found himself in hot water earlier this year as his scheduled AEW appearance was canceled due to some anti-Semitic tweets he posted.

Despite fans' polarizing opinion of him, the former SmackDown Women's Champion recently spoke very well of him ahead of his next wrestling training camp.

"Brian Kendrick taught me literally from day one on how to be a professional wrestler, within a few months he taught me the fundamentals and intricacies needed to steal the show at the showcase of the immortals. There is no one better to help you build a foundation. If you’re lucky enough to share a ring with the man, shut up and listen, cause you’re in the presence of the greatest minds in the history of the industry." H/T BodySlam.net

Brian Kendrick worked as a backstage WWE producer for the majority of the pandemic, however, he was released by the company on February 1st 2022.

Update on Ronda Rousey's current suspension

This past Saturday, The Baddest Woman on the Planet lost to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam with the SmackDown Women's Title on the line.

Following her loss, Ronda Rousey attacked the match referee, resulting in WWE choosing to suspend her.

According to Dave Metlzer, who spoke on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, saying that the former UFC Bantamweight Champion will be back in WWE in less than a month.

"Not that long. She's booked on the Cardiff show, so she's going to be unsuspended at least before (that). I don't know when she comes back, she'll be out for I don't know how long, but it's not going to be a month, put it that way, because she's got to be back for the pay-per-view show."H/T WrestleTalk

Ronda will no doubt be looking for revenge against Morgan as she feels her loss at SummerSlam was unjust.

