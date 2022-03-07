WWE applies new promotional tactic to market Ronda Rousey

WWE has come up with a new marketing strategy to promote Ronda Rousey upon her return.

The Arm Collector made her comeback at The Royal Rumble in 2022. She entered the women's rumble match at the 28th spot and went on to win the contest. Rightfully, the former UFC Champion decided to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line.

The rivalry between the two top superstars has grown intense since Ronda's comeback. In their most recent face-off, The Rowdy One teamed up with Naomi to get the better of Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville at Madison Square Garden on March 5.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that the former UFC Champion is now being marketed as “Hot Mama.” The former Champion's merchandise with the new name is also being sold.

“You know the big thing with Ronda Rousey is, she’s being marketed as ‘The Hot Mama.’ They’re selling those shirts and everything now, yes.” - said Meltzer.

Charlotte Flair praises Ronda Rousey

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has garnered praise from long-time rival and upcoming opponent, Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Hot 97, where the current champion opined that a women's revolution would have been impossible without her WrestleMania 38 opponent. She also labeled the 2022 Royal Rumble winner as Charlotte Flair of MMA.

“I have nothing but respect for her. What she was able to do and the doors that she opened for women at that time, had never been done before. Had there not been a Ronda Rousey, I don't think there would have been a women's revolution… I like to say that I'm the Ronda of WWE and she is the Charlotte Flair of MMA,” said Flair. (H/T- Fightful)

