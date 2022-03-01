Ronda Rousey shows her value in WWE with live event ticket boosts

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has proven to be a big box office draw for the company.

It has been reported that the appearance of the former RAW Women's Champion at a recent house show in Rochester, New York, boosted WWE's ticket sales.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio show, Dave Meltzer spoke of how the inclusion of The Rowdy One has led to an increased amount of popularity for WWE as of late.

“They had the Lesnar and Roman Reigns contract signing. They had Ronda Rousey who is drawing people right now. The house shows over the weekend did big last couple of days after Ronda Rousey was announced and these were shows, Rochester, on Sunday, was dying until about a week ago. It was in the two thousands and ended up at like 4,600. I mean, they had a great last couple days." (H/T Ringside News)

Meltzer also went onto comment on how well the upcoming WWE house show at Madison Square Garden is doing for ticket sales since Rousey returned.

"We’ll see if that happens to The Garden. The Garden was at 5,600 as of the last time I checked. That is the most pushed house show… When was the last time they ever pushed a house show like that?” (H/T Ringside News)

The last time WWE hosted an event at the World's Most Famous Arena, it was the worst attended event at the venue in the company's history since 1940, with just under 5,000 fans attending the event.

Ronda Rousey is facing off against Sonya Deville this Friday on SmackDown

After weeks of trying to get under Rousey's skin, Sonya Deville may be in for trouble this week when she goes one-on-one with the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion.

The contest will be Rousey's first ever match on WWE's blue brand.

WWE @WWE



competes on the blue brand for the first time ever against



8/7c FOX THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown @RondaRousey competes on the blue brand for the first time ever against @SonyaDevilleWWE 8/7c FOX THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown@RondaRousey competes on the blue brand for the first time ever against @SonyaDevilleWWE!📺 8/7c FOX https://t.co/tKdIup4u69

Although going up against Deville is no easy task, many expect Rousey to make short work of the WWE official, as she prepares to face off against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

What are your thoughts on WWE's ticket sales? Do you think Rousey is a massive draw? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

