Ronda Rousey provides in-ring future update after WWE exit

Ronda Rousey does not plan to sign with another major wrestling promotion following her WWE departure.

Rousey left WWE shortly after losing to her long-time friend and fellow MMA Four Horsewoman Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023. In recent weeks, The Baddest Woman on the Planet has made several disparaging remarks about her WWE experience.

In an interview on Steve-O's Wild Ride!, Rousey revealed she only wants to wrestle on the independent scene if she returns to the ring:

"If I wrestle from now on, I'm just gonna do it on like an indie show where I can wrestle for as long as I want and prepare for as long as I want, and do whatever moves I wanna do and just do it with my friends and take all the anxiety out of it because it's just so needlessly stressful and dangerous, the way they do it." [35:09 – 35:28]

Rousey teamed up with another MMA Four Horsewoman, Marina Shafir, three times in late 2023. In their most recent match together, they defeated Athena and Billie Starkz on the November 23, 2023, episode of Ring of Honor TV.

Why Ronda Rousey did not enjoy wrestling for WWE

In 2018, Ronda Rousey signed with WWE after cementing her status as an all-time great in the combat sports world. Although she headlined WrestleMania 35 in 2019, the 37-year-old has made no secret that she disliked working for WWE.

Rousey was particularly critical of the way WWE's behind-the-scenes personnel gave instructions before matches:

"It's not even like a creative collaboration. It feels like bargaining until the very last minute until you get out there, and it's just like, dude, how can you take something so amazing and so fun and make it so needlessly stressful?" [34:52 – 35:08]

In the same interview, Rousey offered her honest take on whether she will ever work for WWE again.

What do you make of Ronda Rousey's latest comments about WWE? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Steve-O's Wild Ride! and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Which version of Ronda Rousey did you prefer in WWE? Babyface Heel 0 votes View Discussion