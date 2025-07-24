  • home icon
  • Ronda Rousey provides major update ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

Ronda Rousey provides major update ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 24, 2025 15:20 GMT
Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2023! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2023! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is over a week away, and Ronda Rousey provided a major update days before the first-ever two-night event in New Jersey.

Two years ago, Ronda Rousey had her final match in the Stamford-based promotion against Shayna Baszler. The Baddest Woman on the Planet put her real-life friend over in their match as she lost the bout via passing out inside the squared circle.

While she made a couple of wrestling-related appearances, Rousey shifted her focus towards her private life and had her second child with Travis Browne in January 2025. Recently, she provided a major health update ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey.

The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion penned down her weight loss journey and showcased the drastic change following the birth of her second child. Moreover, she stated she resumed her MMA training, which also helped her along the way. Check out the entire video. Here.

"I’ve heard recovery for the 2nd baby is easier than the first, so maybe it’s partially due to that, but being able to train MMA again made such a huge difference this time—like my joints feel tighter, and I just feel healthier and more sturdy compared to just doing regular gym lifting/cardio workouts like I did to recover from my first pregnancy. It’s been a blast finding joy in training again. I missed it; my body missed it," Rousey wrote on Instagram.
Ronda Rousey might not return to WWE for another run

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE for a second run under Vince McMahon's creative leadership, and it didn't go the way she expected. In 2023, she left the promotion following her final match against Shayna Baszler at WWE SummerSlam in Michigan.

In an interview with WrestleZone, the former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion shared her negative experience of working under McMahon's regime. She addressed it in depth and wasn't happy with the on-the-go changes and work schedule as a full-time performer.

"I mean, my last run just with Vince [McMahon] and Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis was such a negative experience. I know most of them are gone [except Prichard] [...] I'm not overly excited to come back like I was the last time [2022]. Even though I had so many matches that I very much enjoyed and had a great time when I look back on it. I don't really think of the joy I had in those matches and those live shows," Rousey said.
With Vince McMahon no longer in WWE, it'll be interesting to see if Rousey considers another run.

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

