Ronda Rousey reacts to viral TikTok star's incredible impression of her entrance

Ronda Rousey has reacted to TikTok and viral social media star Ebukadikeh's epic impression of her entrance.

Tonight, The Baddest Woman on the Planet will face her arch-rival Natalya. She is preparing to put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

Taking to Twitter, Rousey reacted to the hilarious video. She noted that she was repeatedly watching the clip while preparing to face Nattie.

"Watching this on repeat getting ready to crush @NatbyNature today! #mitb"

The WWE Universe's reaction to Ronda Rousey's tweet

Since returning to WWE earlier in the year, Ronda Rousey has successfully made her way to the top of the Women's Division once again. She captured the SmackDown Women's Title by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash.

The WWE Universe has been impressed with Rousey's work and had an incredibly positive reaction to The Rowdy One's tweet.

Leading up to Money in the Bank, Rousey and Natalya have engaged in an intense and heated build-up.

Nattie had some harsh words for her rival ahead of their SmackDown Women's Championship match. In a recent conversation on Corey Graves' After The Bell, the former women's champion claimed that Rousey is arrogant in nature. Saying:

“We were very, very close friends, and I think some of that changed a little bit when she came back because I think, without being a jerk, I think Ronda’s really arrogant,” Natalya said. “It’s funny because she just last week on SmackDown dismissed me. She said, ‘You didn’t wanna have kids, you put wrestling first.’ Well, actually, maybe I don’t want kids. Maybe that’s not what I want in my life, and I don’t think I should be shamed for that.”

After defeating Charlotte Flair to win the title at WrestleMania Backlash, Rousey has been on a roll as of late. She will be aiming for another big performance tonight at Money in the Bank.

