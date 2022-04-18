Ronda Rousey on paying homage to WWE Hall of Famer 

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently stated how she wants to pay homage to her wrestling mentor Kurt Angle by continuing to use his finisher, the ankle lock.

Since her WWE debut in 2018, one individual that Ronda has frequently been compared to is Kurt Angle. Both Angle and Rousey found success as Olympic athletes before arriving in WWE.

Speaking on her vlog Ronda on the Road, the former RAW Women's Champion stated her desire to continue to honor Angle in the ring as often as she can.

"I just really want to be able to put over Kurt as the whole reason I’m doing the ankle lock,” Rousey said. “That’s a way to pay homage to him. That’s all I really care about getting out, because he was my first mentor in this business, and I’ve never really got to honor him outside of our tag [match at WrestleMania 34]." Ronda added: “People compare us all the time because we were athletes outside of WWE and then came to it. As an Olympian, he has been like my hero since I was a little kid, so I love that he gave me the blessing to use the ankle lock." H/T Wrestling Inc

Although Angle's days as an in-ring performer seem to be over, his legacy in WWE will continue to live on through superstars like Rousey. She, along with many others, continues to pay tribute to the Olympic gold medalist in the ring.

Kurt Angle has nothing but praise for Ronda Rousey

During a Facebook Q&A, Kurt Angle stated how Ronda's rise to the top of WWE has been quick due to her amazing abilities in the ring.

"Ronda has become an amazing sports entertainer. She caught on so quickly." Angle added: "I understand where she is right now because I too was pushed into a spot that only the most experienced wrestlers get to, although I didn’t have the experience. That’s the main event. Ronda is special. She will only get better." H/T SportsMonks

In her four years in WWE, Ronda Rousey has already been a part of many iconic moments. She is one of the first women to main event WrestleMania and has also headlined the first-ever all-women's premium live event, Evolution.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande