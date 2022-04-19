Former Women's Champion shares her thoughts on Ronda Rousey's WWE journey

WWE Superstar Natalya has given her opinion on how Ronda Rousey has progressed in the company.

Since making her shocking debut at WrestleMania 34, Ronda's presence in WWE has helped elevate the women's division.

The UFC Hall of Famer trained with Natalya to get learn the ropes of the business. Speaking on the podcast Wilde On, Natalya stated how motivated Rousey has been since she signed with WWE.

"She really wanted to learn everything she could about what we did in WWE. She understood pretty fast that WWE and pro wrestling is a whole different animal." Natalya added:"It’s not just going in there and you versus your opponent. It’s like, hey, you gotta make sure you have a good relationship with the girls that you’re working [with]. You have to be able to gel and to trust the people that you’re in the with because you’re giving them your body, and they’re giving you their body. I feel like she picked up on it really fast because she had respect."[H/T Wrestling Inc]

Much like her judo and MMA career, Ronda Rousey's desire to be the best has helped her excel as a top-level WWE superstar.

Natalya reflects on her match with Ronda Rousey

Despite her fame, Rousey has only been respectful towards her WWE colleagues backstage and to fans.

Continuing her conversation with Wilde On, Natalya stated how the former UF Champion gave the same level of respect when the two faced off on RAW in December 2018.

"She was always super respectful to me if we were putting matches together. We had a match on RAW once, for Christmas. It was 2018 in December. We had our only singles match together. Long story short, she was really trusting of me. She wasn’t telling me, 'hey, I need to look strong, or I can’t do this, or I don’t think my character would do that', and she was like, ‘you take the reigns, you tell me what to do. I trust you, Nattie’."

Ronda Rousey's next match will be an I Quit match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash. How do you think the match will turn out?

