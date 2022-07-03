Ronda Rousey references controversial WWE incident during match at Money in the Bank

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey cited the controversial Montreal Screwjob during her title match at WWE Money in the Bank.

Rousey faced Natalya for the SmackDown Women's Champion at the premium live event. In the weeks leading up to the match, both women exchanged heated words on social media. Last week, the third-generation superstar mocked the Baddest Woman on the Planet by donning her attire and pushing a stroller to the ring.

During their match, Rousey hit the sharpshooter, a prominent submission move used by members of the Hart family on Natalya. While holding the maneuver, Rousey imitated Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels' signature entrance move where he flexes his biceps. This was a reference to the controversial Montreal Screwjob incident that transpired between HBK and Bret Hart at Survivor Series in 1997.

Following her win, as Rousey was celebrating, the winner of the Women's MITB ladder match, Liv Morgan, cashed in her contract. Morgan then pinned Rousey to win her first title in WWE.

Ronda Rousey hugged the new SmackDown Women's Champion, showcasing the mutual respect between the two women. While Rousey and Natalya were seemingly at loggerheads prior to the match, it is yet to be seen whether the feud between the two superstars has come to an end or is set to continue.

