Ronda Rousey refused to tap out to top WWE star for bizarre reason; felt her mother would never talk to her again

Ronda Rousey refused to submit to a top WWE Superstar in a big match for an incredibly weird reason.

The main event of WrestleMania 35 in 2019 was a Triple Threat Match pitting Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Rousey. The finish of the match saw Lynch awkwardly pinning the Baddest Woman on the Planet and winning the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

In her book, Becky Lynch has revealed an interesting tidbit about the finish of the match. As per The Man, she was supposed to make Ronda Rousey tap out clean to become the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. However, the 37-year-old refused to do the finish for a strange reason. The Baddest Woman on the Planet believed her mother would not talk to her again if she tapped out to Lynch.

It certainly seems like a bizarre reason on Rousey's part, and seeing if she makes her return to the Stamford-based promotion somewhere down the line will be interesting.

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey never had a singles feud in WWE

Ronda Rousey's first match happened at WrestleMania 34, where she and Kurt Angle defeated Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. She later won the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2018 Premium Live Event.

Becky Lynch and Rousey were set to compete in an inter-brand match at Survivor Series 2018. Unfortunately, Lynch suffered an injury at the hands of Nia Jax mere days before the event and was replaced by Charlotte Flair. The three women later feuded on the Road to WrestleMania 35 and headlined The Show of Shows.

After losing the RAW Women's Championship to Lynch at WrestleMania, Rousey took a lengthy break from WWE. She returned three long years later and won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Many fans were hoping to see her feud with Lynch upon her return, but she ended up kicking off a rivalry with Charlotte Flair.

Rousey lost to Flair at WrestleMania 38 but later defeated her to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. As for The Man, she faced Bianca Belair at The Show of Shows and lost the RAW Women's Championship that night. It is highly unlikely that fans will ever get to see a singles feud between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.

