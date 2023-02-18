Ronda Rousey responds to "Fire Ronda" comments following WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey was the talk of the town after recent WWE SmackDown in more than one way. The Baddest Woman on the Planet's performance led the wrestling world to make some harsh comments towards her. Recently, she addressed and responded to these comments after the show.

Last year, Ronda Rousey made her return to the company and began working on WWE SmackDowna after she won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. However, she has a strange love-hate reaction to the fans as they have often praised her and made negative remarks regarding her performance.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, the crowd at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, began chanting "You Can't Wrestle" at Ronda Rousey during her tag team match.

Some fans even started posting on social media platforms with a Fire Ronda hashtag. Later, the Baddest Woman on the Planet responded to those comments by sharing a highlight of her recent match under the same hashtag with middle finger emojis. Check it out:

"#fireronda," Rousey wrote in the caption.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the Baddest Woman on the Planet ahead of WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Shotzi Blackheart and Natalya on WWE SmackDown

Last year, Ronda Rousey turned heel after winning the SmackDown Women's title from Liv Morgan. She later formed a dominant alliance with former NXT Champion Shayna Baszler to conquer the division and wreak havoc on the blue brand.

Natalya and Shotzi Blackheart have been their former rivals, challengers, and victims on the blue brand who have been trying to get their hands on the former MMA stars to vindicate their previous losses.

Last night, the Baddest Woman on the Planet made her in-ring return after her hiatus in December. She tagged in with Shayna Baszler to take on Natalya and Shotzi Blackheart in the former's home country ahead of the event.

Rousey and Shayna Baszler came out victorious in their tag team match ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. The duo is currently rumored to face Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Championship at Show of Shows.

What are your thoughts on the team of Rousey and Baszler? Sound off in the comment section below.

