"I just blocked them out"- Ronda Rousey reveals why she did not enjoy her historic Royal Rumble win

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has revealed why she didn't enjoy her Royal Rumble win.

Earlier this year, The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to WWE after a hiatus of almost three years and was the number 28 entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Rousey was one of the four members to survive till the end inside the ring, alongside Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shayna Baszler.

Speaking in a recent interview with Daniel Cormier on "The DC Check-In," Rousey mentioned that she was not expecting the fans to react the way they did. The former UFC Champion added that she was expecting a negative reaction from the WWE Universe.

"I was expecting boos. I came out with my guard up and I didn't get to enjoy that moment because I was expecting what I got on the way out. So when I came out and everyone popped, I just blocked them out, didn't let them in, and just went in, did my job and got out," said Rousey. [H/T- Wrestling Inc]

Ronda Rousey revealed why she won't be able to go on some tours

Ronda Rousey recently revealed that she won't be able to go on European tours anymore.

Speaking on her own YouTube channel, Rousey reasoned that after becoming a mother, she has been very busy and it would get really hectic for her.

Rousey expressed:

"I can’t do those [European] tours anymore now that I have Pō [Rousey’s daughter] which sucks because it was really fun... I can’t really do a whole tour [Rousey on working some events in WWE’s European tour post-WrestleMania 38]. I had to do like one arena or whatever, because London, O2 Arena or something was a big deal. If they’re in a big venue or something, I’m like the emergency button. We’re having trouble selling out this venue. Quick, hit the "Ronda" button kind of a thing." [H/T Post Wrestling]

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is set to face Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match.

