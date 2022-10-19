Newly-crowned SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey recently revealed how quickly one of her major matches against Charlotte Flair was put together by the company.

Flair and Rousey had a heated rivalry earlier this year. The two women faced each other at WrestleMania 38, where Flair prevailed and retained her SmackDown Women's Title. This was followed by a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash, where the two men jostled in an I Quit match. The Baddest Woman on the Planet emerged victorious after a brutal contest.

During her latest stream, Rousey mentioned how the Vince McMahon-led regime barely took less than a day to come up with a match between her and Charlotte Flair for the title.

However, she added that the match could have been done better with preparation.

"I'm not saying you can't make something with zero preparation like me and Charlotte's "I Quit" match was basically formed together at the day. Although it's something that I'm proud of, I think I could've done better with preparation. [41:16 - 41:32]

Last week at Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey became a two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion after she choked Liv Morgan out for the victory.

When did Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey face each other for the first time?

In 2018, Ronda Rousey made her debut in WWE when she went up against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34. After Mania, she joined the red brand and began feuding with the top stars of the women's division.

A few months later, she defeated Alexa Bliss and won the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2018. She was set to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 but plans changed as Becky Lynch emerged as a contender as the match was turned into a Triple Threat contest.

Initially, Rousey was supposed to face Becky Lynch at Survivor Series as RAW Women's Champion vs. SmackDown Women's Champion, respectively. However, The Man got injured during an angle, which resulted in Charlotte Flair stepping up to face The Baddest Woman on the Planet. She won the match after Flair attacked her with a kendo stick.

Charlotte Flair is currently on hiatus following her marriage to AEW star Andrade El Idolo. It remains to be seen when The Queen will return to the ring and whether another match between her and Rousey is in the pipeline.

Do you want to see Charlotte Flair return and face Rousey for the title? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Ronda Rousey's YouTube channel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes