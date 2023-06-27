Ronda Rousey picked up a big win on RAW. She faced a mounting task in Raquel Rodriguez, who has made a habit out of manhandling her opponents. However, luck hasn't been on Rodriguez's side, as she has now lost three in a row. At the end of the bout, Rousey was also attacked by the recently returned Liv Morgan.

This past week on SmackDown, Raquel Rodriguez confronted Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler after they defeated Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn to unify the WWE and NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. She brought back Liv Morgan, who returned far quicker than expected.

On the latest episode of RAW, Raquel took on Rousey in a hard-hitting contest. Rousey was getting dominated but managed to get a somewhat lucky win thanks to a pinning position. While Liv Morgan may have struck Shayna Baszler and proceeded to attack Ronda Rousey, the multi-time women's champion and UFC Hall of Famer wound up with the win and escaped with little time to lose.

This Saturday at Money in the Bank, the women's tag team titles will be on the line as Rousey and Shayna Baszler defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Hopefully, for Raquel, she will get the big win on Saturday as her last two matches against Trish Stratus and Shayna Baszler, respectively, have ended in defeat.

