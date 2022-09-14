"I love it more" - Ronda Rousey's attitude called out by current women's champion 

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently called out Ronda Rousey for not caring enough about her work in the company.

Liv has reigned as SmackDown Women's Champion since Money in the Bank after cashing in her contract on Ronda Rousey. Morgan has since defended her title against Rousey at SummerSlam and against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle. She is scheduled to face the Baddest Woman on the Planet once again at Extreme Rules next month.

Morgan responded to a fan tweet earlier today, which talked about how Rousey would limit the women's champion to being a "Hooters Barbie." The post then claimed that the former UFC Champion wishes she could do what Morgan can do.

Liv Morgan then quote-tweeted the post, stating that she believes that Rousey can do what she can, she just doesn't try hard enough. She then claimed that she loves WWE more than the former UFC Champion.

"She can.. she just doesn’t care or try hard enough. I’m your champion because I love it more," Liv Morgan wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

What has Ronda Rousey been up to in WWE?

Ronda Rousey last appeared on WWE TV on the September 9 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

She competed in a five-way elimination match against the likes of Natalya, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li. Rousey came out on top in the match for a title opportunity at WWE Extreme Rules.

The Baddest Women on the Planet also teamed up with Shayna Baszler to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at a Live Event. However, former champs Raquel Rodriguez and Alliyah were able to retain them.

What do you think about Liv Morgan's tweet? Would you like to see her rematch with Rousey? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

