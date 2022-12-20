Ronda Rousey's departure date is set but WWE is trying to convince her to stay, claims wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently discussed Ronda Rousey's potential future in WWE, stating that she could be leaving the company after WrestleMania 39.

After nearly three years of absence, The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to the Stamford-based company last January to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She has since been an active competitor on the blue brand. The 35-year-old is now the SmackDown Women's Champion in her second reign.

During the latest episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno discussed Ronda Rousey possibly leaving the company after WrestleMania 39. However, Inferno believes WWE is trying to convince her to stay for another year.

"Ronda Rousey's supposed to be done after 'Mania but they're trying to get her to stay. They're trying to beg her to stay for one more year. They're trying to give her a win in LA where she's from and trying to give her a match with Shayna Baszler. The reason they're trying to do this is because Becky [Lynch] and Ronda is seen as a big match and they don't wanna do it in the middle of the card or an opening match on one of the nights of WrestleMania because the current plan is for Roman [Reigns] to defend twice," he said. [0:06 - 0:33]

Inferno pointed out that if Rousey refuses to stay for another year, the company will be in a difficult situation.

"If Ronda doesn't wanna stay for another year at all, then they're in a really difficult situation because Becky and Ronda has to go on like in a respectable position because it's been built for so long. Yet, where does Roman go if he has to defend two titles across two nights?" Inferno added. [0:42 - 0:58]

A lighter WWE schedule could be appealing for Ronda Rousey

Since her return, Ronda Rousey has been a full-time WWE Superstar. The SmackDown Women's Champion has appeared on almost every episode of the blue brand. Moreover, she has also competed at several live events over the past few months.

During the same episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno stated that having a lighter schedule could convince Rousey to stay another year in the Stamford-based company.

"I can imagine it would be appealing to Ronda to work with Shayna, to work in LA, to do a lighter schedule for the next year to get to Becky. Because, at the moment, her schedule's like not as light as she would want it to be. She does house shows, she does nearly every SmackDown," he explained. [2:14 - 2:31]

