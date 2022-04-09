Ronda Rousey's major stipulation match at WrestleMania Backlash revealed

Ronda Rousey was the first superstar to come out on SmackDown after WrestleMania 38. She was interviewed by Kayla Braxton, where she reflected on her loss to Charlotte Flair at the Show of Shows. In what she revealed to be her next step, Rousey challenged The Queen to a major stipulation match at WrestleMania Backlash.

WrestleMania Backlash is the first premium live event post-WrestleMania 38. Given the name of the show, it can only be assumed that WWE will be running back a few, if not all, feuds from WrestleMania - something that has been a staple of the Backlash show for years.

Rousey lost to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, although it was controversial as she made the champion tap out while the referee Charles Robinson was knocked down.

In an interview with Kayla Braxton, The Baddest Woman on The Planet revealed her intention to keep pursuing the SmackDown Women's Championship. Although she made the champion tap out, she took responsibility for not doing it when it mattered. The former UFC Champion declared that she wanted to face Flair in a rematch, but with the 'I Quit' stipulation in place at WrestleMania Backlash.

Charlotte Flair didn't accept Ronda Rousey's challenge

Charlotte Flair went on to decline Ronda Rousey's WrestleMania Backlash challenge. Although Flair claims not to be scared, she still went on to decline the challenge.

The controversial finish at WrestleMania 38 ensured there was substantial reason to continue the feud. Rousey claimed she would not use it as an excuse during her promo on SmackDown.

While Charlotte refused the challenge, Rousey didn't give up on the idea of the match. Instead, she promised the SmackDown Women's Champion that she would not only make her say 'I Quit' but scream it. The next few weeks will determine if The Baddest Woman on The Planet gets the match she wants at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash event.

