Ronda Rousey's next opponent for the SmackDown Women's Title confirmed 

The number 1 contender for Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship has finally been revealed.

In the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, a six-pack challenge was held to find out who The Baddest Woman on the Planet's next challenger will be. The women featured in the bout included Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, Xia Li, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

Prior to the match, Shotzi locked Aliyah inside the women's locker room as payback for what she did to her last week. Luckily, the latter escaped and made it to the ring just in time for the contest.

The six women put on an action-packed bout, which saw 'The Protector' Xia Li competing in her first match in months. Towards the end, Raquel hit Shotzi with the Tejana Bomb but was locked in a sleeper by Baszler.

Natalya capitalised and pinned Shotzi to emerge victorious. The self-proclaimed BOAT (Best Of All Time) has earned herself a SmackDown Championship match against her long-time friend Ronda Rousey.

The date and location for the title match hasn't been revealed yet, though it's possible it could take place at Hell in a Cell this Sunday. The two stars have shared the ring before, and it'll be interesting to see what happens when they collide once again.

