Ronda Rousey's second match since WWE exit ends in a controversial manner

At the Wrestling Revolver Unreal show, Ronda Rousey competed in her second match since departing WWE. The match ended on a controversial note.

Following the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Rousey departed WWE and briefly retired from professional wrestling. On October 26, she returned to the squared circle to team up with Marina Shafir against Brian Kendrick and Taya Valkyrie at a Lucha VaVoom event.

At the Wrestling Revolver Unreal, Rousey teamed up with Shafir against the team of Athena and Billie Starkz. The match's closing moments saw Athena hit her with the Ring of Honor Women's Championship, as the match ended via a disqualification.

Check out the finish to Rousey's latest match:

Shayna Baszler spoke quite highly of Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey's final WWE match was against Shayna Baszler, who defeated her former tag team partner in an MMA Rules Match at SummerSlam.

In an interview with WrestleZone, Baszler explained why people often hate The Baddest Woman On The Planet.

She said:

“I think Ronda Rousey is, I think she’s under-appreciated. I think people like to hate her for whatever reason, and it’s been that way in MMA — it’s because she doesn’t mince her words. People like to, because they don’t like her personally, they like to try to erase what she’s done for women’s sports, women’s combat sports, the UFC & WWE."

Baszler added:

"They like to minimize that just because they don’t like her personally and I think that’s a shame. I might not be on the best terms [with her], but I will never deny that she did a lot for women’s combat sports. I think she’s under appreciated in some sense.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Rousey, considering that her tag team partner, Marina Shafir, is a part of AEW.

