Ronda Rousey says she doesn't need another title run in WWE right now

Ronda Rousey has expressed that she's currently enjoying her non-title storyline in WWE, and feels that she doesn't need a championship right now.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to the company at this year's Royal Rumble event after a three-year-long absence. She was a surprise entrant in the 30-woman Battle Royale match, which she won by last eliminating Charlotte Flair.

At WrestleMania Backlash, she defeated The Queen to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship, which she dropped to Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank.

Speaking on her YouTube gaming stream, Ronda Rousey stated that she's currently enjoying her non-title run and likes that it's not dependent on the gold. This was in response to a fan asking her if she thinks she’ll be a champion in WWE again.

"I mean, definitely I guess but also, I feel like I don’t need it. I’ve been liking my non-title run because Roddy Piper never really needed the titles to make him great, you know? And I enjoy not having all my stories be dependent on the title and also, just having more storylines out there for the women so, everything for the women almost always involves the title and a lot of the men have non-title storylines all the time and so, I am happy to take some non-title storylines to just give more storylines to the women total, you know?" said Rousey. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Ronda Rousey reflects on her match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash

The Baddest Woman on the Planet and The Queen had a re-match for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania Backlash in an I Quit match. Rousey named it as one of her favorite matches she's had so far since returning to WWE.

She added that it was her idea to have a kendo stick duel in the match.

"Honestly, I think it was the ‘I Quit’ match with Charlotte [Flair that is my favorite match from my comeback to WWE thus far] because I got to bust out the double kendo sticks and act like I was a jedi which, I can’t believe they let me do that [Rousey laughed]. That was 100 percent my idea."

Ronda Rousey was suspended and fined after attacking an official at SummerSlam, but it has been lifted. It wouldn't be shocking if she faces Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

