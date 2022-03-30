Ronda Rousey explains why WWE often makes changes to its creative plans

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has explained why the company often comes up with changes in its creative process.

Fans are no strangers to the late changes that are frequently made by WWE before major matches or segments. Changes that take place are usually due to various reasons, including a late injury to a superstar or if the company comes up with a more engaging idea to win over the crowd.

On a recent Facebook live stream, Ronda Rousey was asked if WWE was hesitant to make changes to their creative process. The first-ever female UFC Champion immediately cleared the concept, saying that a lot of things are altered based on how the crowd reacts to a particular storyline or segment.

“Actually, not true. A lot of things change all the time. People have an idea of what they want overall months in advance, but as things go along, and a lot of the time the audience has a lot to do with it and the reception, things do change. Sometimes things change in the ring where people think it’s going to be one thing and then the ref is like ‘nope, this is what’s happening.’ And it’s not as set in stone as you would think. We get curveballs all the time" (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

King Shak @KingShak57 #SmackDown #RondaRousey She’s still rusty but that was the best promo she’s done since her return She’s still rusty but that was the best promo she’s done since her return 💯 #SmackDown #RondaRousey https://t.co/mQrxCnwkiI

Ronda Rousey will face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey headlined WrestleMania 35 with current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a winner-takes-all match. The Baddest Woman on the Planet now has her sights set on the SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania 38.

Rousey returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble premium live event earlier this year. She emerged victorious from the iconic battle royal, earning the opportunity to challenge for a women's title at WrestleMania. The former RAW Women's Champion chose to take on The Queen at the Show of Shows, the match will take place on Night One of the two-day event.

Who do you think will emerge as the winner at WrestleMania 38? Rousey or Flair? Sound off below!

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top? Charlotte Flair Ronda Rousey 11 votes so far