Ronda Rousey says WWE made a "mistake" in WrestleMania RAW announcement

Ronda Rousey shares a surprising update on WWE's announcement for WrestleMania RAW
Modified Mar 28, 2022 09:35 PM IST
WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has confirmed that she will not be appearing on WrestleMania RAW tonight.

On Sunday, the company posted a graphic announcing a huge women's tag team match for RAW's final show before WrestleMania. It suggested that the star-studded episode would witness Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair join forces to take on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Hmmm just arrived in #Pittsburgh and they have announced this match for raw tomorrow … omg.. @BeckyLynchWWE @BiancaBelairWWE @MsCharlotteWWE @RondaRousey .. worth every penny to travel from Dublin 🇮🇪 #beckylynch #RondaRousey #charlotteflair #biancabelair #wwe https://t.co/0tXPcjvhmG

However, Rousey revealed that the announcement regarding a big match between the two women's champions and their respective Mania challengers was a mistake. She said she won't be appearing on the red brand during her Facebook Game Stream:

"I'm not going to be at Raw tomorrow [March 28]. I think that's like a mistake or something. If I was going to be at Raw tomorrow, I wouldn't be here today [Sunday, March 27]," said Ronda Rousey. (H/T Fightful.com)

WWE has since deleted the graphic regarding the aforementioned tag team match from the website and all their social media platforms.

WWE confirms huge plans for WrestleMania RAW

WWE RAW's go-home show before WrestleMania will feature a live audience for the first time since 2019. Thus, the company has left no stone unturned in booking a blockbuster card for tonight's episode.

TOMORROW NIGHT on #WrestleMania #WWERaw#UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns & #WWEChampion @BrockLesnar will be in the same building!📺 8/7c @USA_Network@HeymanHustle https://t.co/GmomuYmRMj

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be under the same roof tonight. So far, their interactions have been limited to Reigns escaping a bloodthirsty Lesnar, especially after the latter destroyed multiple vehicles and attacked several security officials in his hunt for the Tribal Chief.

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will face their SmackDown counterparts The Usos in a big match tonight. Additionally, championship contenders The Alpha Academy and The Street Profits will lock horns in another tag team match confirmed for the show.

Additionally, Rey Mysterio is set to face The Miz in a singles match on RAW. Last week, the A-Lister forcefully unmasked Rey and the latter wants his revenge tonight.

Lastly, a massive 8-woman tag team match will see Queen Zelina and Carmella join forces with Shayna Baszler and Natalya to take on Sasha banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

Apart from the aforementioned matches, we could potentially see massive segments involving top superstars like Edge, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins.

