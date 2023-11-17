Ronda Rousey scarily lands on her head at non-WWE event; match ends in no contest

Ronda Rousey returned to the ring in the main event of the Wrestling Revolver Unreal event, but unfortunately, things did not go her way.

Rousey was competing at Wrestling Revolver in what was her second match post-WWE. Prior to this, she wrestled at a Lucha VaVoom event, where she defeated Brian Kendrick and Taya Valkyrie in an impromptu match.

However, things were not fated to go her way during her Wrestling Revolver debut.

She was scheduled to team up with Marina Shafir for a match against Athena and Billie Starkz in the main event of the night. Unfortunately, during the match, she took a Suplex from Starkz, where she landed on her head. The others continued to wrestle while the referee checked on her. The match continued beyond that.

The match ended in a no contest after Athena attacked Ronda Rousey with the ROH Women's Championship.

After the show, Rousey thanked everyone for their support as well.

Rousey last wrestled in WWE back in August 2023 at SummerSlam, where she faced Shayna Baszler. The two put on a fight in an MMA Rules Match where Rousey lost, with Baszler coming out as the winner.

While it is still not clear what Ronda Rousey plans to do, her second match since leaving WWE which had such a dangerous spot has shaken fans.

