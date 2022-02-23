Ronda Rousey shares an update on her upcoming WWE schedule, set to compete at major show before WrestleMania

Ronda Rousey is scheduled to appear in multiple shows, including the WWE Road to WrestleMania live event at Madison Square Garden on March 5th.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet will team up with Sasha Banks to take on Charlotte Flair and Natalya in a tag team match. She is slated to collide with The Queen at WrestleMania 38 for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

During a live gaming stream on Facebook, Ronda Rousey provided an update on her upcoming appearances in WWE.

"I’m doing SmackDown this Friday and then I’m doing a live show, I think there’s one in Rochester and one in like Ohio, right? I think like the actual SmackDown is in Pennsylvania. It’s something like Pennsylvania, Ohio, I’m gonna do three shows in a row. I don’t have a match on SmackDown but I’ll be doing a match the next two nights in — on the live shows and then the next week, after SmackDown, I’m doing two live shows," said Rousey.

The former UFC Champion further added:

"I’m doing M.S.G. in New York and then I’m going to Montreal. So, in the next two weeks, I’ll be having a bunch of matches. Ask me again then. I think it’s more of like the repetition of doing a bunch of matches in a row that’ll really get to you, start to be sore and the travel. Just constantly being able to sit upright but, we’re lucky enough where we actually get to travel on a bus so, I’ll be able to like lay down and not have to jump on a car or on a train after wrestling which helps," she added. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Ronda Rousey will main event WrestleMania for the second time in her career

After winning the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, Rowdy Ronda Rousey is expected to headline WrestleMania against Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The duo made history at WrestleMania 35 when they headlined that year's Show of Shows alongside Becky Lynch. Ronda Rousey is unlikely to lose at WrestleMania for the second time in a row, so there's a chance that she'll defeat Charlotte Flair to capture the title.

Who do you think will win the Flair vs. Rousey match at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments below.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha