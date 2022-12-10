Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler suffer embarrassment on WWE SmackDown because of a distraction by an injured female superstar

Thanks to a distraction from Raquel Rodriguez, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler suffered a massive upset on WWE SmackDown.

A few weeks ago, the SmackDown Women's Champion and The Queen of Spades attacked Raquel Rodriguez, leaving her with a "dislocated elbow." However, Big Mami Cool was able to exact revenge this week.

On tonight's show, the SmackDown Women's Champion and her ally brutally assaulted Shotzi in the parking lot. Baszler and Rousey injured Shotzi's hand by smashing it with a car door.

Later on, Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox confronted the heel team of the former MMA fighters for a match. The latter kicked things off with Shayna Baszler as the bout began.

After a roundhouse to the face, The Queen of Spades threw Nox off the turnbuckle. Later, Rousey joined in and mocked Liv Morgan. Ronda countered with an ankle lock, only to be launched face-first into the bottom turnbuckle.

However, the smugness of the Baddest Woman on the Planet and Queen of Spades ended when Raquel Rodriguez entered the arena. She rushed through security to distract Ronda Rousey as Shayna Baszler tagged in.

Finally, Tegan Nox hit Baszler with the Shiniest Wizard, allowing Morgan to pick up the pieces.

