Create

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler suffer embarrassment on WWE SmackDown because of a distraction by an injured female superstar

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Dec 10, 2022 09:39 AM IST
Ronda Rousey is the SmackDown Women
Ronda Rousey is the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Thanks to a distraction from Raquel Rodriguez, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler suffered a massive upset on WWE SmackDown.

A few weeks ago, the SmackDown Women's Champion and The Queen of Spades attacked Raquel Rodriguez, leaving her with a "dislocated elbow." However, Big Mami Cool was able to exact revenge this week.

On tonight's show, the SmackDown Women's Champion and her ally brutally assaulted Shotzi in the parking lot. Baszler and Rousey injured Shotzi's hand by smashing it with a car door.

Shotzi got attacked by Ronda & Shayna in the parking lot. #SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/4KJWFqhLVb

Later on, Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox confronted the heel team of the former MMA fighters for a match. The latter kicked things off with Shayna Baszler as the bout began.

After a roundhouse to the face, The Queen of Spades threw Nox off the turnbuckle. Later, Rousey joined in and mocked Liv Morgan. Ronda countered with an ankle lock, only to be launched face-first into the bottom turnbuckle.

All the focus on @RaquelWWE helps @YaOnlyLivvOnce and Tegan Nox pick up the win!#SmackDown https://t.co/cluhaveCq7

However, the smugness of the Baddest Woman on the Planet and Queen of Spades ended when Raquel Rodriguez entered the arena. She rushed through security to distract Ronda Rousey as Shayna Baszler tagged in.

Finally, Tegan Nox hit Baszler with the Shiniest Wizard, allowing Morgan to pick up the pieces.

Do you think Raquel Rodriguez will challenge Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...