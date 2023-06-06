Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler upset newly drafted team's debut on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated the newly drafted tag team from NXT, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, during their main roster debut.

During the 2023 draft, former NXT stars Chance and Carter were moved to WWE RAW, and tonight was a massive debut moment for them. That is because, on their main roster debut, they were given the opportunity for the tag team titles.

In a backstage segment, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler celebrated the significance of having the women's tag team championships with them. However, the titleholders were distracted by the NXT stars, only to face them in the ring.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance gave the former UFC fighters tough competition with several spots of dominance. During the match, a pumped-up Carter super-kicked The Queen of Spades in the face.

The Baddest Women on the Planet tagged herself in and lifted Carter while Chance tagged herself in. She jumped off the top rope on Rousey and attempted a pin, but Shayna Baszler pulled her off, breaking the pin.

The match's finish saw, The Queen of Spades setting up Carter in a submission forcing her to tap out to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW.

What did you think of Shayna Baszler & Ronda Rousey vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes